Marion E. Keller, 95, formerly of Harleysville, died peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Elm Terrace Gardens, Lansdale. Born March 15, 1925 in Phillipsburg, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Alice (Stubblebine) Winkler. Marion graduated from Rider College in 1946 with a degree in Business Education. On June 15, 1946 she started her employment career with Lansdale School of Business. Marion instructed a variety of classes including typing, English, and business math, with a particular passion, for teaching shorthand. She inspired many students with her enthusiasm in the classroom. Marion became the friendly face of LSB with many students referring to her as “Mom K.” Marion eventually took on the role of Director of Community Relations for Lansdale School of Business and became actively involved in local Chambers of Commerce. She was the first women to serve on the Board of Directors of what was then the North Penn Chamber. In 2006 Marion was honored with the chamber president’s award. (Now Greater Montgomery County Chamber) She also served for many years on the Board of the Hatfield Chamber including several years as President. In addition, Marion was one of the first two women to join the Lansdale Kiwanis Club in 1990. Marion was always an expert speller and in the 1990’s she began competing in Senior Spelling Bee contests. After several years as the Montgomery County Champion she became the Pennsylvania Senior Adult Spelling Champion in 1995. Marion was also an avid Phillies fan and would often don her personal Phillies garb to watch the games and cheer on her team. On June 15, 2006, after exactly sixty years of service, Marion Keller retired from Lansdale School of Business. Even in retirement, she continued to represent LSB in the community. During her years at LSB, thousands of men and women graduated and are now working in our community. Marion was preceded in death by her husband Mahlon Keller, as well as her brother Carl Winkler. Surviving is her son, Marlon Keller and wife Lisa of Lansdale; three granddaughters, Gina Canti (Christopher), Angela Lozano (Vincent), and Lona Keller; a great granddaughter, Laiana, and two nieces, Karen Ferraina and Linda Perez. Services will be held privately for her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Elm Terrace Gardens. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Inc. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter from May 21 to May 22, 2020.