Marion Morrissey of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, loving wife of the late Joseph P. Morrissey Sr. passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Born on December 8,1922 in Hartford, Connecticut she was the daughter of Joseph and Agnes Cwikla. She resided in Lansdale for the last 50 years. Marion was a graduate of St. Augustine School and Bulkeley High School in Hartford, Connecticut. She is survived by her two sons Joseph P. Morrissey Jr. and his wife Janet of Naples, Florida, Thomas J. Morrissey and his wife Lori of Harleysville, Pennsylvania. Marion was loved by her four grandchildren Kathlin M. Miller, Colleen M. Fitzgerald, Patrick J. Morrissey, Erin V. Morrissey and her five great grandchildren Ben, Ted, Wade, Gus and Sam. In addition to her late husband and parents, Marion was predeceased by her son William T. Morrissey, her two brothers Joseph Cwikla, Theodore Cwikla, and her three sisters Bertha Growski, Frances Ives, Elizabeth Vignati. Marion was a wonderful person deeply committed to her family, the Catholic Church and the Democratic Party in that order. She possessed the ability to continually inspire her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with her unconditional love, personal attention and chocolate chip cookies. During the course of her full life she experienced an idyllic childhood, a national economic depression, a world war, the advent of suburban living, weddings,baptisms, funerals and more. Her excitement for the joy of daily life never diminished. May we all do as well. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.



