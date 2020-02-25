|
Marion L. Taylor Marion L. Taylor (née McCurdy) died peacefully on February 21st at Meadowood Senior Living in Worcester, PA. Born July 9‚ 1930 in Old Barns, Nova Scotia to the late Percy and Mary (Sutherland) McCurdy, Marion grew up on a dairy farm. One of the favorite stories her brother Allison used to tell was about the time electricity was finally installed in their home and the electrician asked who had taken his red tape and various tools. The innocent five-year old’s reply was “not me.” She was a graduate of Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where she studied chemistry and was a star player on the women’s ice hockey team. She met John Taylor of Cape Cod on a ship during Hurricane Carol and they shared 50 years of marriage before his death in 2005. The family moved to North Wales in 1966 where she was active in Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church both as a deacon and as a member in the Circle and TAGS groups. For the past 12 years Marion was an active member of the Meadowood community, playing bocce and bridge, organizing transportation for community concerts and occasional longer trips, working at The Goslings Nest, and volunteering at Holly House. Marion is survived by her daughter‚ Nancy and her husband‚ Peter Passalacqua‚ and their children‚ Laura and P.J. of Taylors, SC; her son‚ Greg and his wife‚ Joann Taylor‚ and their daughter‚ Erin‚ of Portland‚ OR; her son‚ Paul and his wife‚ Marianne Taylor‚ and their children‚ Joanna‚ Jeremiah‚ Daniel,and Michael of Gilbertsville; her daughter‚ Lisa Kelly and her children Duncan‚ Ian, Meghan, and Rowan of Longmeadow‚ MA. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. Marion was predeceased by her husband John and her son-in-law Brendan Kelly. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her for her great spirit, generous heart, and quick wit. A memorial service will be held at Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church, 837 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, on Saturday‚ February 29th with a visitation hour beginning at 10:00 AM and an 11:00 AM service followed by a luncheon. Those wishing to do so may make a memorial donation to Experience Camps (www.experience.camp), a program for grieving children that has benefited her Kelly grandchildren. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home in Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 26, 2020