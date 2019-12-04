|
|
Marjorie R. Anderson, 82, of Lansdale and formerly of Norristown, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Arlo C. Anderson, MD, her husband of 55 years.
Relatives and friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, followed by the Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in the adjacent columbarium. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Marjorie's memory to the Living Branches Foundation, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 4, 2019