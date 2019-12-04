The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1000 W. Main St.
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1000 W. Main St.
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Anderson Obituary
Marjorie R. Anderson, 82, of Lansdale and formerly of Norristown, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Arlo C. Anderson, MD, her husband of 55 years.
Relatives and friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, followed by the Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in the adjacent columbarium. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Marjorie's memory to the Living Branches Foundation, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -