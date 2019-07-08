|
|
Marjorie (Highley) Swymelar, 98, of Harleysville, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was married for 57 years to the late Ralph Brinton Swymelar, who passed away in 1999. Born May 3, 1921 in Norristown, she was a daughter of the late George Howard and Laura (Lund) Highley. Marjorie and her sister, Naomi, spent much of their youth at the Ebenezer Lund home, now located within Valley Forge Park. She graduated from Norristown High School Class of 1938 and attended the Valley Forge Secretarial School. She met her husband, Ralph, at All Saints Church in Norristown. They married April 29, 1941. During WWII, Marjorie worked for the Bell Telephone Company as an overseas operator and later worked as a bookkeeper for Marshall Fuel Oil and Haines and Kibblehouse. Marjorie had many interests. She enjoyed hosting family dinners and picnics and she and Ralph opened their home to international visitors. She and Ralph enjoyed traveling. Highlights included family boating trips to the Finger Lakes, riverboat cruises, and trips to Austria, Germany, Hawaii, and Hong Kong. She bowled and was a member of the Society of Farm Women of Pennsylvania and was active with her church and the Encore Senior Center. She knitted and crocheted for veterans and kept her mind sharp playing cards and by doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She also read several books each week. She is survived by her daughters Naomi S. Griffiths of Green Lane, Marta S. Vanech of Falls Church, VA, and Nancy (Takacs) Swymelar, daughter-in-law; five grandchildren: Brett Griffiths (Sue), Drew Griffiths (Carolyn), Jeff Swymelar, Stacy Gardner (Nick), and Amy Kocher (Jamie); in addition to five great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, 15 step-great, great grandchildren and two step-great, great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her son George B. Swymelar, and her sister Naomi Todd. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 Am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church, 3768 Germantown Pike, Collegeville, PA 19427, where friends may call for the viewing from 10-10:45 AM. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to St. James Episcopal Church at the address above or in support of veterans to Freedom Service Dogs of America or the Semper Fi Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Reporter on July 9, 2019