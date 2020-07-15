Mark Anderson, aged 62, of Keeau, HI, was called home on June 10, 2020. He is remembered by his children Christopher, Julie, and Stephen (and Stephen's wife Katelynd). He was reunited with his soul mate Marjorie, his brother Micheal, and his parents Rose and Lester. He was one of eight children born to Helen (Rose) and Lester Anderson. He is survived in death by his brothers Peter, Paul, George, and David, as well as his sisters Mary (Anderson) Knoell and Susan (Anderson) Jabel. Mark was a graduate of North Penn High School (class of 1976) where he met and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Majorie Kay (Allison) Anderson. Mark graduated from Temple University and had a fulfilling career in the pharmaceutical industry. His job brought him to many locations, including Kentucky, New Jersey, Washington, and Pennsylvania. But, if you asked Mark, his proudest career was raising his triplets. He was, and continues to be, a wonderful father and guiding presence in their lives. He retired to his own paradise on the Big Island of Hawai'i. In retirement he embraced the aloha spirit and he could often be found sporting colorful Hawaiian shirts. Mark enjoyed working outside, playing golf, and was an avid gardener. Services for Mark will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest next to his loving wife Margie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you raise a martini in his honor. Donations can be made to Catholic Charities or your local food bank so Mark’s memory can be felt by many.



