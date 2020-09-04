Mark James Johnson, formerly of North Wales, PA, passed away on June 14 of complications from Parkinson’s disease, at Normandy Farms Estates in Blue Bell, PA. Mark, the son of the late James and Annetta Johnson was born in Siatista, Greece and was raised in Bradford, PA. He graduated from Bradford High School and attended the Wharton School at the Universty of Pennsylvania and continued his graduate studies at St. Bonaventure University. He is the beloved husband of Sarajane Kelly Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Caroline and her husband Shawn, and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine V. Johnson of Buffalo, NY. A visitation starting at 10:15 AM will be followed by a Mass of Christina Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church 428 S. Main St. North Wales, PA 19454 on Saturday September 19 at 11 AM. (www.mayfuneralhome.com
)