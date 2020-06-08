Martha H. (Heany) Yoder
Martha H. (Heany) Yoder, 88, passed away June 5, 2020 at home in Franconia, PA. She was the wife of L. Merrill Yoder; mother of David Yoder and wife Maryjane, Linda Covel and husband Todd, and Brian Yoder and wife Brandy; grandmother of nine; great grandmother of one; sister of the late Marlene Edsall, and sister-in-law of Joseph Edsall. Friends are invited to her funeral service at 11am on June 10, 2020, at Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek, 551 Cowpath Rd., Telford, PA, where friends may call for her viewing 9-10:45am. Please bring a mask and be prepared to practice social distancing. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
