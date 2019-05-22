|
Martha J. Magargal, 96, of Telford and formerly Souderton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, May 20, 2019 in the Lutheran Community at Telford. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert D. Magargal, who died in 2009. Born in Almont, PA in 1922, she was a daughter of the late August J. & Martha (Schrader) Jansch. Martha graduated from Souderton High School in 1940. She was employed as a tax preparer for 42 years, and was the Souderton tax collector for 8 years. She was also a long time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Souderton. Outside of work, Martha enjoyed gardening and being a Boy Scout Den Mother and Brownie Leader. She also possessed a great love for animals, especially cats. Surviving Martha are her children, Donald H. Magargal (Wendy), J. Richard Magargal (Peggy), Eileen M. Heckman (Rickey), Carol Gerhart (Donald); 8 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald L. Magargal, and his wife Jean; 4 sisters; and 2 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside funeral services on Thursday, May 30 at 11:00 a.m. in Jerusalem Union Cemetery, 733 Ridge Road, Sellersville. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Martha to the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Published in The Reporter on May 23, 2019