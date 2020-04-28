The Reporter Obituaries
Mary D'Ardenne
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Whitemarsh Memorial Park
Prospectville, PA
Mary D’Ardenne, 99, of Telford, formerly of Glenside, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Lutheran Community at Telford. She was the beloved wife of 66 years to the late Charles H. D’Ardenne, who died in 2013. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Lutheran Community at Telford, 12 Lutheran Home Drive, Telford, PA 18969. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 29, 2020
