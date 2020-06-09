Mary D. Schnee, 92, of Harleysville, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Schnee. Born June 7, 1927 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (Landkamer) Murray. Mary was the oldest of eleven children. Her life experiences enabled her to become a woman of kindness, compassion, and acceptance. As a woman of faith, she reflected God’s love in all those whom she met. Mary was a Navy wife of twenty years. She traveled across the country until finally settling back in her hometown of Philadelphia. Mary enjoyed being involved with her family, church, and community. She was a long time member of St. Williams Catholic Church in Philadelphia, and then Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lansdale. Mary was an active volunteer in the Golden Age Society, Friends of the Library, as well as the Harleysville Senior Center. She was loved by many. Survivors include a daughter, Linda Kwortnick and her husband Bill; a granddaughter, Angela; a grandson, Bill; three great-grandchildren, Nicole, Kayla, and Zachary; a sister, Patricia Blaser (the late Charles); and two brothers, Bill (Mary) and Michael (Patricia) Murray. She was preceded in death by six brothers, Charles “Bo”, Robert (the late Dorothy), Thomas, John (Cass), Joseph (Regina), and Richard (Barbara) Murray; and a sister, Teresa (the late Henry). Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446, with the funeral mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Forest Hills Cemetery. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.