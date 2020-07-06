Mary Elizabeth Lehotta, 92 yrs. of age, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Sunday July 5, 2020 at Dock Woods- Healthcare in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. Born Tuesday, July 12, 1927 in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Trackim) Urban. She was also predeceased by; husband, George Robert Charles Lehatta; son, John Lehotta; sisters, Frances Breslin, Regina Urban, Anna Mae Johnson; daughter-in-law, Janice Lehotta. Surviving are sons, Michael Lehotta of Carmel, California, George R. Lehotta and his wife Vicki of Harleysville; grandchildren, Siobhan and her husband Paul, Jacob and his wife Ashley, Heather and her finacee Brandon. sister, Joan Zemanik of Tamaqua, Marie Foor of Axton, Va. Many nieces and nephews also survive Mary. Mary, loved being around her family. A graduate of St. Jerome High School in Tamaqua, Mary was a member of St. Stanislus R.C.C. of Lansdale. Mary worked at Bill’s Cold Cuts & Deli in Lansdale for many years. She was an avid Bowler and good cook. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 East Broad Street Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252. (570) 668-2550 A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Ambrose R.C.C. 201 Randell Street Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania 17972 Friday July 10, 2020 at 10:30 o’clock A.M.. Her nephew Msgr. Edward S. Zemanik to officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday morning from 9:30 A.M. until time of services in the church. Interment will be in St. Jerome R.C.C., Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com