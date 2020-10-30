Mary Elizabeth Leidy, 94, of Hatfield passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on October 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late David L. Leidy. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she was the daughter of the late Francis Joseph & Hannah (Zechoski) Kirby. Mary was a 1944 graduate of the Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. From 1944-1949 she was a pharmaceutical secretary for Sharp & Dhome where she met and later married her husband of 41 years before his death in 1990. She was a founding member of St. Maria Goretti Parish in Hatfield, Pa. She is survived by her two sons David (Sharon) and Robert, three daughters Christine Salamone (Nick), MaryBeth McCourt, and Anne Leidy Clayton (James Husted). Eleven grandchildren Mary Elizabeth Leidy (Tom), Eric, Kristin, Miranda, Natalie and Kylie Leidy, Maria Malaro (Joseph), Philip Paci, Jillian McCourt, Patrick McCourt (Kara) and Sarah Rowland (Christopher), as well as 12 great grandchildren Thomas, Olivia, Giuliana, Emilia, Gemma, Adriana, Stephen, Patrick, Magdalene, McKenna, Liam, & Samantha. She was predeceased by four brothers Francis Joseph, Thomas M., Edward, & Daniel, and three sisters Helen Grubb, Johanna Mitchell & Maureen T. Grasso and predeceased by a great grandson Charlie Leidy McCourt. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Maria Goretti Parish 1601 Derstine Rd. Hatfield, PA 19440. Calling hours will be from 9:30-10:30 A.M. in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the church at the above address.