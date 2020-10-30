1/1
Mary Elizabeth Leidy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Leidy, 94, of Hatfield passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on October 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late David L. Leidy. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she was the daughter of the late Francis Joseph & Hannah (Zechoski) Kirby. Mary was a 1944 graduate of the Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. From 1944-1949 she was a pharmaceutical secretary for Sharp & Dhome where she met and later married her husband of 41 years before his death in 1990. She was a founding member of St. Maria Goretti Parish in Hatfield, Pa. She is survived by her two sons David (Sharon) and Robert, three daughters Christine Salamone (Nick), MaryBeth McCourt, and Anne Leidy Clayton (James Husted). Eleven grandchildren Mary Elizabeth Leidy (Tom), Eric, Kristin, Miranda, Natalie and Kylie Leidy, Maria Malaro (Joseph), Philip Paci, Jillian McCourt, Patrick McCourt (Kara) and Sarah Rowland (Christopher), as well as 12 great grandchildren Thomas, Olivia, Giuliana, Emilia, Gemma, Adriana, Stephen, Patrick, Magdalene, McKenna, Liam, & Samantha. She was predeceased by four brothers Francis Joseph, Thomas M., Edward, & Daniel, and three sisters Helen Grubb, Johanna Mitchell & Maureen T. Grasso and predeceased by a great grandson Charlie Leidy McCourt. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Maria Goretti Parish 1601 Derstine Rd. Hatfield, PA 19440. Calling hours will be from 9:30-10:30 A.M. in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the church at the above address.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved