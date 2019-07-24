|
Mary Frances (Zabrowski) Littley, 71, a resident of Towamencin Township, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice – Chester County in West Chester, Pennsylvania. She was born on March 8, 1948 in Omaha, Nebraska to Stanley J. and Mary A. (Tomasiewicz) Zabrowski. Fran (as she liked to be called) grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. She graduated from South High School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1966. After high school she began work for Mutual of Omaha as a typist where she worked for 2 years. She held a number of administrative, tax preparation, and retail jobs over the years. Fran married Daniel M. Littley, Jr. in 1968 in Omaha, Nebraska. They were happily married for 51 years. She enjoyed collecting Disney snow globes and dolls, being with her grandchildren, gardening, travelling and talking about her Polish heritage. Fran was preceded in death by her parents Stanley J. and Mary A., and her brothers Stanley, Joseph, and Louis. Fran is survived by her spouse, Daniel, of Towamencin Township, Pennsylvania; her daughters, Theresa Hamrick (Jim) of Lebanon, Ohio; Jeanette Chamberlain (Brian) of Ruskin, Florida; Margaret Sherry (Charlie) of Warrenton, Virginia; Martha Niziolek (John) of Red Hill, Pennsylvania; her brothers Stephen and Edward Zabrowski (Julie) of Omaha, Nebraska; her sisters Anna Marie and Christine Zabrowski of Omaha, Nebraska; and Antoinette Burke (Dave) of Papillion, Nebraska; her grandchildren Robert, Brian, Joseph, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Grace, Andrew, Joshua, and Matthew; her great-granddaughter Hadley; and her nieces and nephews and other relatives. A visitation and rosary will be held at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Adenue, Lansdale, PA on Friday, July 26. The family will be greeting friends and relatives after 6:00 p.m., with the rosary following at 8:00 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either: Penn Medicine Hospice – Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104. made payable to “Penn Medicine Hospice – Chester County” Online at PennMedicine.org/CCHospice-give. Or, the Epilepsy Foundation – payable to “Epilepsy Foundation” and mail to Donor Services, Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place East, Suite 200, Landover, Maryland 20785.
Published in The Reporter on July 25, 2019