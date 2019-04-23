|
|
Mary L. Hoover, 83, of Telford and formerly of Souderton, went to be with her Lord Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Willis S. Hoover, who died August 4, 2018. Born April 30, 1935 in Mattawana, PA, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Ruth (Harshbarger) Miller. Mary was a faithful member of Plains Mennonite Church, Hatfield, for over sixty years where she served in the nursery and assisted with the children in Sunday School. She enjoyed gardening, birding, sewing, canning, crossword puzzles, and reading. She is survived by her children, Wendell L. Hoover (Trish) of Souderton, Glenn E. Hoover (Reenie) of Hatfield, Roger L. Hoover (Sharon) of Perkasie, Lori J. Groff (Tim) of Harleysville, Daryl L. Hoover of Harleysville, and Brian M. Hoover (Heather) of Telford; 14 grandchildren; four brothers, Wayne Miller (Nancy) of Belleville, PA, Marlin Miller of Lewistown, PA, John Miller (Sharon) of Graybill, IN, and Ivan Miller (Colleen) of McVeytown; three sisters, Esther Schuyler of Newark, OH, Betty Michaels, Lena Heister (Marlin), all of McVeytown; her cousin, Marie Yoder, of McVeytown; and sister-in-law, Julia Miller, also of McVeytown. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter; two brothers, Lloyd and Clyde Miller; brother-in-law, Robert Michaels; and sister-in-law, Esther Miller. A viewing will be held between 9:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Plains Mennonite Church, 50 W. Orvilla Rd., Hatfield, PA 19440, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the adjacent cemetery. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. For those desiring, contributions may be made in Mrs. Hoover’s memory to Plains Mennonite Church, address above.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019