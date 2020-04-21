|
Mary Jane Cairo Reeves of North Wales Pa. passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Mary Jane is proceeded in death by her parents Frank and Mildred Cairo, and loving sister Grace Cairo Gillaspy. Mary Jane attended Cardinal Dougherty High School and graduated from Gwynedd Mercy College. She subsequently worked at McNeil Pharmaceuticals and worked in an administrator position at Harriett Carter until her retirement. Mary Jane is the beloved Mother to Bob Reeves (Jennifer) Grandmother to Ashley and Gavin Reeves, sister- in -law to Tom Gillaspy and Tom and Patricia Reeves, Aunt to Michael (Debbie) Reeves, Joshuah (Debbie) Reeves. She is survived by her loving cousins, friends, and godchildren. Mary Jane was a kind, loving, and giving person. She was always there to help people,especially her family, but also her friends and neighbors.She will be greatly missed by all of the lives that she touched. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date for close family and friends. In Lieu of flowers, any donations to Manna on Main Street, or Laurel's Loft would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 23, 2020