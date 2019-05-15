The Reporter Obituaries
|
Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home
532 E. Main Street
Lansdale, PA 19446
(215) 855-3434
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. John Neumann Cemetery
Resources
Mary Kane Obituary
Mary R. (O'Neill) Kane, 80, of North Wales, died May 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Teresa O'Neill. She was preceded in death by her brother Arthur O'Neill and Elizabeth Quinn.
She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus's Church in Lansdale and a member of the Choir.
Surviving are five children, Mary R. Burger (William), John H. Kane (Jennifer), Christina K. Scott (Joseph), Christian A. Kane (Kelly), Kevin T. Kane (Bridgett) and sister Teresa L. Kosich. She is also survived by her grandchildren, William, Joseph, Daniel, Patrick, Mary Katherine, Ryan, Erin, Lauren, Jack, Sean, Maura, Brigid Shannon, Anna and Thomas.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, Lansdale, Friday May 17, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment shall be at St. John Neumann Cemetery immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Stanislaus Parish, 51 Lansdale Avenue, Lansdale Pa, 19446.
Arrangements are by Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home in Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on May 15, 2019
