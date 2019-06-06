|
|
Mary B. (Ball) McVaugh, 90, of Earlington, PA; formerly of Souderton, PA went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Abington-Lansdale Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Wilmer B. Mininger for 26 years and the late Claude “Bud” G. McVaugh for 25 years. Mary was born in Abington, PA to the late Vincent Ball Sr. and the late Mary Evans Ball. She graduated from Abington High School. Mary was employed as a Seamstress for Merrill Landis Draperies, Telford, PA for many years. She attended First Baptist Church of Perkasie. In her High School years she was a VFW Bugle Corp Head Majorette for six years, and a Field Hockey player. Mary was a longtime member of Questers and had served as Treasurer. She enjoyed art work, especially oil painting, and was extremely gifted in all types of crafts. Mary was a very accomplished seamstress. She owned and loved cats. She was a former Sunday School Teacher and for many years hosted Bible Club classes in her home. She is survived by: Son, James “Jim” K. (Susan) Mininger of Souderton, PA; 2 Daughters, Carol Sue (Daniel) Quinty of Pennsburg, PA, Sharon P. (William) Lorentz of Green Lane, PA; a Daughter-in-Law, Carol Lynn Mininger of Telford, PA; 11 Grandchildren; 29 Great-grandchildren; 2 Great-great grandchildren; 2 Step-sons, Richard (Doreen) McVaugh of Doylestown, PA, Walter McVaugh of Hatfield, PA; Step-daughter, Bonnie; Brother, Joseph (Betty) Ball of Hatfield, PA and Sister, Nancy James of Hatfield, PA. In addition to her husbands and parents she was preceded in death by a Son, David W. Mininger; Brother, Vincent Ball, Jr.; and Infant Twins, Mary & Margaret Ball. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1600 N. 5th Street, Perkasie, Pennsylvania 18944, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. A Funeral Service will follow the Visitation at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Limerick Garden of Memories. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in The Reporter on June 7, 2019