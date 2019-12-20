|
Mary Ruth Winebrenner, age 92, of Lansdale, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Delmas Winebrenner with whom she shared over 46 years of marriage. Born on January 14, 1927 in Richwood, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Dayton and Zella Sparks. Teaching was Ruth's passion. She taught for over 17 years in West Virginia and had each of her children as students. After moving to Pennsylvania, she worked at Merck for 17 years. She also enjoyed bowling, sewing, playing the piano and most importantly, time with her family. Central to her life and instrumental in all she did was her faith in the Lord. This was evident to all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Larry Winebrenner and his wife, Danna of Perkasie, PA, Linda Stretch and her husband, Lewis of Telford, PA, and Deb Boyles and her husband, Scott of Telford, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shea Kuhns (Brian), Tara Hamburger (Tim), Lew Stretch (Heidi), Lisa Slotter (Dale), Lindsay Denny (Jordan) and Ryan Boyles. She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Shields. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Bethany Bible Fellowship Church, 75 West Broad Street, Hatfield, PA 19440, where the family will greet guests from 9:30 – 10:45 AM. Interment will take place at Zion Memorial Gardens, Telford, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research @ BrightFocus
.org/cureAD. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 21, 2019