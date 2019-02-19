|
|
Mary E. (Bishop) Slifer, 95, formerly of Telford, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Phoebe Richland Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late William Slifer, Sr. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 North Main St., Telford, PA 18969. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hills Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, PA. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019