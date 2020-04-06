|
Mary W. (nee Taylor) Mills, 92, of Lansdale, died Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard E. Mills, her husband of 70 years, loving mother of Patricia Fabo (James) of Lansdale, and Mary Elizabeth “Chris” Swerling (Norman) of Wellesley, MA, and devoted grandmother of Shane Drumheller of Lansdale. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Miriam Taylor of Philadelphia. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Cori Drumheller; and two brothers, John and Richard. Services and interment will be private in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Details for a future Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020