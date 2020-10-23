1/1
MaryAnn Noren Poole
MaryAnn Noren Poole, 67, of Quakertown, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born July 29, 1953 in Manhattan, NY, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Catherine (Allen) Noren. MaryAnn was a warm light in the lives of her family and friends. She would give you the shirt off of her back and only wish for honesty and truth in return. MaryAnn liked to crochet and cook in her spare time, but she loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchild most of all. After previously surviving cancer once, she was always ready to give and take part in the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life, even dressing up as Wonder Woman for an event. Her love and humor will be deeply missed. Survivors include two children, Arlene Stelling and her husband Dennis of Florida and James L. Poole, Sr. and his wife Regina of Maryland; three grandchildren, Derrick and his wife Nina, J. J., and Dominic; one great-grandchild, Emmett; a brother, Lou Noren; and a step-brother, Joseph Noren. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family during a “drive-through” visitation from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles for the visitation. Interment will be private. Contributions in MaryAnn’s name can be made to The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life, https://www.cancer.org/involved/fundraise/relay-for-life.html#. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com

Published in The Reporter from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
