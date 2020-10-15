Matilda House

Matilda "Hilda" House (nee Wieland), age 100, died October 12, 2020 in the Rockhill Mennonite Community, Sellersville, PA. She was formerly of Lansdale, PA. She was the wife of the late Charles E. House, who died in 1997. Nieces, nephews and friends are invited to her Graveside Service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Hilda's name to Caring Hospice, 400 Commerce Drive, Fort Washington, PA. 19034. Arr. Shelly-Dinan Funeral Home, Lansdale. Condolences may also be sent to www.dinanfuneralhome.com