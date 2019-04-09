|
|
Matthew J. Tausz, passed away April 8, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Anne M. (nee Egresits) Tausz, he is the devoted father of Lori M. Stefanowicz (Adam) and Gregory Tausz (Heather). Also survived by 5 loving grandchildren; Adam, Jessica, Ashley, John and Katie. A private Funeral Mass will be said Thursday at Corpus Christi Church, Upper Gwynedd, PA. Contributions in his memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements by FitzPatrick Funeral Home, Abington.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019