Maureen Louise Smith, 66, of Philadelphia, formerly of North Wales and Ambler, died on October 31, 2019. She was born in Abington, PA on September 8, 1953 to the late John F. and Mary T. (Gallagher) Smith. She was a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School class of 1971, Montgomery County Community College, Temple University Tyler School of Art with a Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts, and achieved her Master’s Degree in Art Education from Arcadia University. Maureen was employed as a Customer Service Rep for Telerex Co. She was a gifted artist who enjoyed portrait painting, traveling in Europe and Alaska, and loved time with her family. Given her adventurous spirit, she and a friend once backpacked in Alaska, and then traveled on bicycle from Seattle to San Francisco. Maureen is survived by her siblings Michael J. Smith and Nancy of Windermere, FL, Rev. Gerald D. Smith and Cheryl of Macungie, PA, Daniel F. Smith and Shannon “Kelly” of Las Vegas, NV, Suzanne S. Davis and Jim of Breckenridge, CO, Christopher G. Smith and Cheryl of North Wales, PA, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to Temple University Tyler School of Art. www.advancement-sec.temple.edu. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019
