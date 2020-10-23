Maxine Troyer Derstine, age 94 years, of Dock Woods Community, Lansdale, PA, formerly of Blooming Glen, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late David F. Derstine, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Born November 21, 1925, in Shipshewana, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Jerry C. Troyer and Lizzie Mishler Troyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, and 5 sisters: Inez Hostetler, James Troyer, Dorothy Hershberger, Francis Troyer, Esther Schmucker, Rachel Klawitter, and Genevieve Northage, as well as several nephews. As a graduate of Shipshewana High School, Maxine was honored as her class Valedictorian. She attended Goshen (Ind.) College, where she met her future husband, David. Graduating from Goshen College with an associate degree in 1945, she married him in December of that year. This began six decades of partnering along side her husband in a variety of meaningful endeavors. As newlyweds, Maxine and David began nearly 3 years of service with Mennonite Central Committee, managing relief and rebuilding efforts in post war Belgium. In 1951 Maxine began her role as pastor’s wife when David was ordained at Blooming Glen (PA) Mennonite Church. While raising a family, they shared in that ministry for 25 years. Maxine was a treasured and gifted assistant to her busy husband, a quiet strength, in many seen and unseen ways. She lived a life of humility and self-sacrifice, tending to their children and homemaking responsibilities, while often hosting overnight guests and preparing delicious Sunday noon dinners for company. She was a most gracious hostess. Having a gift for singing, Maxine enjoyed participating in a women’s quartet and a mixed chorus, providing special music for church worship services. She was also a committed member of the Grand View Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, engaging in support with her Blooming Glen community friends. Retirement from the pastorate at Blooming Glen Mennonite Church brought new opportunities for Maxine. With knowledge and understanding of her husband’s new position as Director of Development for the future Dock Woods Community, Maxine was his partner again, supporting and assisting him in his demanding work. She was eventually employed by Dock Woods Community, processing applications for entering Dock Village and Dock Manor. The adventure of travel brought great joy to Maxine and David as they hosted many travel groups to destinations around the world. She was the detail person, working to make sure things went well. The move to their Dock Gardens apartment was an exciting event, one that brought Maxine and her husband new friends and meaningful interactions for 11 years together. Here she joyfully served as treasurer for many years on the Spiritual Life Committee. Following David’s death, she lived there for 13 more years; but as her health declined, she moved to Oakwood Court for a year, and most recently to Harmony House and Dock Terrace. The COVID-19 pandemic obviously impacted her life in a most sorrowful way. Maxine was lovingly cared for by her nurses, aides, support staff, and Grand View Hospice. Her family is forever grateful for all those who touched her life at Dock Woods. Family was always paramount to Maxine. On most Sunday evenings the family would gather at her apartment. Here she continued to serve and show love to her children and any grands or great grands who could come. She was deeply interested in their lives, always supportive and encouraging, and happy to welcome an overnight guest. It was also important to her to keep in contact with those at a distance with phone calls and cards. Her generous, kind, care-giver spirit was eager to bless her family and others. Maxine is survived by her four children, Anne Ehst (Ken), Daryl Derstine (Julie), Barbara Weirich (Gordon), and John Derstine (Sheryl); ten grandchildren, 18 greatgrandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law, Thelma Swartzendruber, Arlin Hunsberger, Joe and Rachel Cressman, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service is scheduled, with plans for a future gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Branches Benevolent Care Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446; to Blooming Glen Mennonite Church, PO Box 238, Blooming Glen, PA 18911; or to Mennonite Central Committee, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.



