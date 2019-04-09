|
Memma S. Kilgannon, 95, a resident of Audubon, PA for over 60 years, passed away April 4, 2019, at Columbia Cottage of Collegeville, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Kilgannon, in 1982. Born August 25, 1923, in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late Flavel W. and Helen A. (Spracklen) Smith. She was a graduate of West Philadelphia High School. Mrs. Kilgannon was employed for many years by Amkor Electronics of West Chester, PA, as an executive corporate secretary. She was a faithful member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church of West Norriton, PA. She was also a member of the Norristown Garden Club and Peter Wentz Farmstead, and served as vice regent of the Valley Forge Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Kilgannon had a passion for genealogy. She spent countless hours studying genealogy and devoted much of her free time researching her family’s ancestry. Surviving are six children, James M. Kilgannon and his wife, Pat, of Doylestown, PA, Paul C. Kilgannon and his wife, Linda, of East Vincent, Stephen W. Kilgannon of Collegeville, PA, Melanie J. Kilgannon of Collegeville, PA, David A. Kilgannon and his wife, Cindy, of East Coventry, PA, and Andrea L. Capaldo and her husband, Gerald, of East Norriton, PA; a sister, Flavia Robertson of Florida; nine grandchildren, Brenna, Trish, Jimmie, Jon, Diane, Valerie, David, Chris and Stacey; and five great grandchildren, Lexi, Drew, Jack, Tasha and Nick. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Kilgannon, in 1966; and by a sister, Eileen Turnbull, in 2017. Services and burial were private at St. Patrick Cemetery, Norristown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Peter Wentz Farmstead, P. O. Box 679, Worcester, PA 19490-0679. Arrangements are by R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. of Skippack, PA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019