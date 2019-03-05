Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Constantine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Constantine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Constantine Obituary
Michael Constantine, 65, of Sellersville, passed away on, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Abington Memorial Hospital. Born in Rasnov, Transylvania, Romania he was a son to the late Dumitru and Maria (Susu) Constantin. A loving father and grandfather, Michael adored his family and cherished the memories he shared with his grandchildren. He found peace casting a fishing reel and working on his farm property that he shared with a close friend. In his younger years, he was an avid painter and skier. He was employed by EF. Precision Group in Willow Grove, where he worked as a CNC machinist. He is survived by his two children, Christopher Constantine and his wife, Megan, of Palm Bay FL, Emily Constantine of Ephrata and her children, Elliot and Eleanor; his longtime girlfriend, Linda Hoal of Palm Bay FL and two sisters: Adriana and Mela. There will be a memorial service on Friday, March 8 at 3pm at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The family will receive guests from 2pm until the time of service.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.