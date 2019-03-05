|
Michael Constantine, 65, of Sellersville, passed away on, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Abington Memorial Hospital. Born in Rasnov, Transylvania, Romania he was a son to the late Dumitru and Maria (Susu) Constantin. A loving father and grandfather, Michael adored his family and cherished the memories he shared with his grandchildren. He found peace casting a fishing reel and working on his farm property that he shared with a close friend. In his younger years, he was an avid painter and skier. He was employed by EF. Precision Group in Willow Grove, where he worked as a CNC machinist. He is survived by his two children, Christopher Constantine and his wife, Megan, of Palm Bay FL, Emily Constantine of Ephrata and her children, Elliot and Eleanor; his longtime girlfriend, Linda Hoal of Palm Bay FL and two sisters: Adriana and Mela. There will be a memorial service on Friday, March 8 at 3pm at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The family will receive guests from 2pm until the time of service.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019