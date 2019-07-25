|
|
Michael Johnson Drevers, of North Wales, PA died suddenly on Monday, July 22, 2019 after fighting a long and courageous battle following a debilitating injury. Mike was the beloved husband of Susannah (Shuey) Drevers; they shared 25 years together and were high school sweethearts. Mike was also the “Best Dad Ever” to his beautiful daughters, Elizabeth and Emily. Born in Flemington, NJ, Mike was the son of Debra (Burroughs) Shiron and her husband Vinnie, and Todd Drevers, and his wife Lorraine. Mike was a graduate of Central Bucks West High School, and had worked for 20 years at B&B Beverages in Doylestown. He loved sports, particularly soccer and the Dallas Cowboys. Above all else, Mike loved his family. As a stay-at-home Dad, his family was his main priority and he truly enjoyed every moment spent with them. In addition to his wife, daughters, mother and father, Mike will be remembered by his brother, Ryan; his grandmother, Barbara Burroughs, many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and extended family; he will be missed by his loyal four-legged fur-children, Mason and Dixie. He is pre-deceased by his stepsister Eileen, and his special fur-baby, Haley. Relatives and friends are invited to greet Mike’s family on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1:00pm, until a Time of Remembrance, 3:00pm at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. New Britain, PA 18901. His burial will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made on behalf of their children’s education and may be made payable to “Susannah Drevers C/F Elizabeth Drevers” and “Susannah Drevers C/F Emily Drevers”. Checks may be mailed to Morgan Stanley, 515 West Hamilton Street, 7th Fl, Allentown PA 18101. www.fluehr.com
Published in The Reporter on July 26, 2019