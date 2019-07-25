The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Drevers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Johnson Drevers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Johnson Drevers Obituary
Michael Johnson Drevers, of North Wales, PA died suddenly on Monday, July 22, 2019 after fighting a long and courageous battle following a debilitating injury. Mike was the beloved husband of Susannah (Shuey) Drevers; they shared 25 years together and were high school sweethearts. Mike was also the “Best Dad Ever” to his beautiful daughters, Elizabeth and Emily. Born in Flemington, NJ, Mike was the son of Debra (Burroughs) Shiron and her husband Vinnie, and Todd Drevers, and his wife Lorraine. Mike was a graduate of Central Bucks West High School, and had worked for 20 years at B&B Beverages in Doylestown. He loved sports, particularly soccer and the Dallas Cowboys. Above all else, Mike loved his family. As a stay-at-home Dad, his family was his main priority and he truly enjoyed every moment spent with them. In addition to his wife, daughters, mother and father, Mike will be remembered by his brother, Ryan; his grandmother, Barbara Burroughs, many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and extended family; he will be missed by his loyal four-legged fur-children, Mason and Dixie. He is pre-deceased by his stepsister Eileen, and his special fur-baby, Haley. Relatives and friends are invited to greet Mike’s family on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1:00pm, until a Time of Remembrance, 3:00pm at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. New Britain, PA 18901. His burial will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made on behalf of their children’s education and may be made payable to “Susannah Drevers C/F Elizabeth Drevers” and “Susannah Drevers C/F Emily Drevers”. Checks may be mailed to Morgan Stanley, 515 West Hamilton Street, 7th Fl, Allentown PA 18101. www.fluehr.com
Published in The Reporter on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now