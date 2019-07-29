The Reporter Obituaries
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
4040 Durham Rd
Ottsville, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
4040 Durham Rd
Ottsville, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for Michael Renzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Joseph Renzi

Michael Joseph Renzi Obituary
Michael Joseph Renzi, 51, of Kintnersville, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born in New London, CT, he was the son of Ned and Joanne (Lawrence) Renzi. He was the loving husband of Janet (Bryant) Renzi; they were married for 25 years.
Above all Michael was a man of family and faith. He will be remembered for his humility, selflessness and graciousness, and was loved by all who were fortunate to have known him. Michael received his Ph.D. from The University of Pennsylvania, and was a Director in Global Medical Affairs at Merck Pharmaceutical. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Ottsville, where he was a Catechist for many years sharing his love of his faith with his 4th grade PREP class.
He will be dearly missed by his parents, Ned and Joanne; wife, Janet; daughters, Katherine and Vanessa; brother, Gregory (April); sisters, Laura Renzi and Karen Smith (Adam); and nieces, nephews & cousins.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 4040 Durham Rd, Ottsville, PA 18942. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 12 p.m. with interment to follow at St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery, Kintnersville.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Michael Renzi to Angiosarcoma Awareness, Inc., PO Box 4919, Portland, ME 04101 or St. John the Baptist PREP, 4050 Durham Road, Ottsville, PA 18942, Attn: Donna Sciacca, DRE.
Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in The Reporter on July 28, 2019
