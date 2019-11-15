|
|
Michael Francis “Mick” Kuban, age 70, died suddenly on Nov. 10, 2019 at his home in Richmond Texas. Previously of Lansdale, PA and Shoreview, MN. Loving husband of Jane (nee Grussenmeyer) Kuban and loving father of their children Sara, David and Benjamin, their spouses Shadd Pease, Alyssa Kuban, and Karoline Stenberg; adoring Pop-pop of Grant and Carter Kuban; brother of Kris Bucheit, Kay Dale, Toni Barrett and Patty Ney. Also survived by cousins and friends who were chosen family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, Nov, 19th at St. Patrick’s Church, 20th & Locust Sts, Phila, PA 19103 where friends may call 9:30 - 10:15 A.M. at the Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request contributions be made to St. John Fisher Church, Richmond, TX or Feed My Starving Children, Coon Rapids, MN. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 18, 2019