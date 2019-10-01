|
Michael Louis Trongone, 61, passed away Thursday September 26th at Einstein Hospital. He was the loving husband of BJ Trongone. Born in Lansdale, PA he was the son of the late Louis Trongone, and the late Virginia Trongone. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sisters, LuAnn Fieger, Sue Ober, Lynda Castro, his brother James Trongone, and his two sons Chris and Josh Trongone and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. He also has 2 step sons, Jonathan and Darren Corson, along with 2 grandchildren Violet and Everett. Michael worked as a butcher for most of his life at numerous companies such as Hatfield Packing, MoPac, Clemens and Giant Supermarkets. As a child Michael loved playing ice hockey. He was on a number of teams throughout school and into high school. He also played on numerous men’s leagues into his 30’s. But his passion was the outdoors. When he wasn’t busy you could find him hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He loved going up to his “Pops” place in Tioga county every year for first day of archery season, turkey season and rifle season. Along with any other time he could cut free to take the trip up. Services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Ducks Unlimited. Michael was a life long member of the organization for the conservation of water fowl and wetlands.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019