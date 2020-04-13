Home

Michael Ray Brasch was born on September 10, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and passed away on April 6, 2020 at his home in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania. Michael was born to Margaret E. Peterman Brasch and Francis X. Brasch, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Kathleen R. Morris Brasch, his children Andrew Brasch (Tanya), Michelle Brasch Fitt, (Jamie), and Jeremy Brasch (Devon), as well as his nine grandchildren, Margaret Fitt, Arabelle Fitt, Chael Fitt, Macy Brasch, Carly Brasch, Hana Brasch, Mateo Fitt, Mina Brasch, and Owen Brasch. He is also survived by his brother Richard Brasch and his sister-in-law Susan Morris Taylor, as well as nieces and nephews. Michael grew up in North Wales, Pennsylvania and graduated from North Penn High School. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. After his service in the military, Michael worked for the United States Postal Service for 37 years until his retirement. He was very active in his church, Full Gospel Church of Living Waters, where he was ordained to minister and often shared sermons. He viewed his fellow church members as an extension of his family and his dearest friends. He loved to read his Bible and lived his life as a fully devoted disciple of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Michael was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who deeply enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren playing cards or eating pizza and ice cream. He also valued his visits to Ocean City, New Jersey, where he and his wife Kathi walked the boardwalk and enjoyed the ocean. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current “shelter in place” and gathering restrictions.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 14, 2020
