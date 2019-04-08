The Reporter Obituaries
Michael C. Troemel, 53, of Worcester, passed away April 5, 2019. He was the husband of Nancy (Bonifazi) Troemel, father of Christopher and Anna Troemel, son of Martha Troemel and the late Eugene Troemel; brother of David Eveland, Carroll-Anne Cullen, the late Robert Troemel, brother in law of Perry Bonifazi, son in law of Eleanor Bonifazi and the late Joseph Bonifazi.
Family will receive friends on April 13 from 9-11:45 AM at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pike @ Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA. The memorial service will then begin at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019
