Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
Mildred May Murray

Mildred May Murray Obituary
Mildred May Murray, 88, of The Lutheran Home in Topton, passed away August 17, 2019. She was the widow of James J. Murray Sr. Born in Collingdale, she was the daughter of the Charles and Mildred (Ayres) Vile. Mildred was a housekeeper for Foulkeways, in Lower Gwynedd for many years. She was a member of the Boyertown Mennonite Church.
Surviving are children: Linda Bailey, of Lansdale; Dennis Murray, of Pottstown; Sue Baer, of East Greenville; and Donald Murray, of Albrightsville; 16 grandchildren; and 17 Great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a son, James J. Murray, Jr.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, August 20th at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 163 Main Street, Pennsburg, PA. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to: Susan G. Komen For The Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250, Dallas, TX 75244. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 19, 2019
