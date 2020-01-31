|
|
Mildred Waldspurger (“Millie” or “Dolly” to friends and family), age 79, on January 27, 2020. Daughter of the late August and Mildred (Bednarik) Bagin. Beloved wife of Charles J. Waldspurger, and dearest mother of sons Carl, Roy and Scott. Loving grandmother to Emma and Gus Waldspurger, children of Carl and Paige. Sister of Richard Bagin, pre-deceased by brother Donald. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave, Lansdale PA 19446. The viewing will begin at 9am, followed by remembrances at 10:30am, and Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Pennsylvania Association for Gifted Education (PAGE), PO Box 452, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (www.giftedpage.org). Online condolences may be made at www.simcoxmcilvainefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020