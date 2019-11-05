The Reporter Obituaries
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
View Map
Milton C. Nace, 75, formerly of Harleysville, PA, passed away November 2, 2019, at his residence in Middlebury Center, Tioga County, PA. He was the husband of the late Rose (Kern) Nace; father of Barbara Nichols (James), and Tammy L. Nace (Scott); grandfather of Alicia Heitzenrater (Allen), and Emily and Christy Nichols; brother of 7. Friends are invited to his funeral service at 11am on Nov. 8, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pk., Telford, PA, where friends may call for his viewing from 9:30-10:45am. Burial will follow at Franconia Mennonite Cemetery. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019
