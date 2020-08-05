1/1
Murray Y. Alderfer
Murray Y. Alderfer, age 86, of Harleysville, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sonia Lee (Weidman) Alderfer with whom he shared over 66 years of marriage. Born March 6, 1934 in Harleysville, he was a son of the late Wilmer and Elizabeth (Young) Alderfer. Murray was a graduate of Souderton High School, Class of 1952. In early years he was an electrician and then he was employed by Univest for thirty-five years until his retirement in 2001. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, traveling, gardening and sports. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church where he held numerous positions including teaching Sunday School for over 50 years. He was also active in many civic and community organizations throughout his life. His passion was his family and he cherished the times they spent together, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Sonia, he is survived by his sons Todd A. Alderfer and his wife Terry of Gilbertsville PA, Thomas M. Alderfer and his wife Marci of Macungie PA, Jamie L. Alderfer and his wife Cindy of Barto PA; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings Ferrill Alderfer of Lumberton NJ, Arlene Alderfer of Souderton PA, Lori McCright of Montgomery TX, Wilmer Alderfer and his wife Lois of Perkasie PA, Linda Welty and her husband Merritt of Boise Idaho. He was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Alderfer. A memorial service for Murray will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Murray’s name may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 295 S. Main Street, Telford, PA 18969. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
