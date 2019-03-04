The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hollenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann Hollenbach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Ann Hollenbach Obituary
Nancy Ann Hollenbach, of the Souderton Mennonite Homes, Franconia Twp. and formerly of Perkasie, PA, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital -Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp., PA. She was 83. She was the wife of C. Richard Hollenbach. Her Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Souderton Mennonite Homes, Summit View Auditorium, 207 West Summit Street, Souderton, PA, where family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Perkasie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Souderton Mennonite Homes Agape Fund, 207 W. Summit Street, Souderton, PA 18964, or to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 S. Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944. Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie. www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernard Suess Funeral Home
Download Now