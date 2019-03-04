|
Nancy Ann Hollenbach, of the Souderton Mennonite Homes, Franconia Twp. and formerly of Perkasie, PA, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital -Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp., PA. She was 83. She was the wife of C. Richard Hollenbach. Her Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Souderton Mennonite Homes, Summit View Auditorium, 207 West Summit Street, Souderton, PA, where family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Perkasie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Souderton Mennonite Homes Agape Fund, 207 W. Summit Street, Souderton, PA 18964, or to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 S. Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944. Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie. www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019