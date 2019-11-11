|
Nancy J. Clarke, 85, of Lansdale, died Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Dr. David G. Clarke, who died August 19, 2004. She is survived by her children, Kathy J. Golazeski (Gregory) of Fort Washington, David E. Clarke (Lora Lee) of Telford, Jeffrey D. Clarke (April) of Hatfield, and Karen E. Blutgen (Michael) of Lansdale; and a large extended family. Relatives and friends may call after 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Friday, November 15 at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, followed by Graveside Services at 12:30 p.m. in the adjacent cemetery. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019