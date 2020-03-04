The Reporter Obituaries
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1000 W. Main St
Lansdale, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1000 W. Main St
Lansdale, PA
Nancy L. Ehret


1943 - 2020
Nancy L. Ehret, 76, a resident of Souderton Mennonite Homes and formerly of Lansdale, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Ehret, who died November 7, 2011. Born August 1, 1943 in East Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Worman and Ada (Rothenberger) Hagenbuch. Mrs. Ehret was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansdale. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, and travelling with family, especially family trips to Disney World. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela L. Marcucci (Michael) of Allentown, Rebecca Sue Ehret of Harleysville, and Andrea R. Ehret of Cranston, RI; her beloved grandson, Spencer Ehret Marcucci; two sisters, Elaine Strimpel (Allen) of Pennsburg, and Barbara Hentz of Quakertown; and her brother-in-law, Herman Ehret of Gwynedd. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Arlene Heil and Jean Hagenbuch; and her sister-in-law, Monica Ehret. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446 followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the church columbarium. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Nancy’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, address above.
