Nancy R. Macort, 80, of Blue Bell, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of George Macort. Along with her husband, George, Nancy is survived by four children, Brad Berky, Sharon B. Totah (Tom), Ronald Macort (Karen), and Joan Macort; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Burial will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy’s name can be made to The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road - Suite 260 - Ambler, PA 19002. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.