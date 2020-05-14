Nasser Sabokbar, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, beloved father and grandfather, passed at age 92. Nasser (Nick) was born and raised in Tehran, Iran. He went to Medical School at the University of Geneva, Switzerland and went to England to complete his training, where he met Mary Ann Wallis. They married August, 1959 and moved in the Spring of 1960 to the United States where they started a family. Nasser aspired to have his own medical practice and in the late 60’s started what eventually became Allergy and Pediatric Allergy Associates, Sellersville, PA. He was a highly respected and well-loved physician who is still remembered by many of his patients. He is survived by Mary Ann Sabokbar, children; Julie Sabokbar, Karen Sabokbar Hartley, Greg Hartley spouse; grandchildren; Josh, Andi, Samantha, Matthew, and Sarah; great-grandchildren; Chase and Jack. He also leaves behind his close friend Virginia Scarano. Due to current situation we will be planning a Life Celebration to gather together and remember this wonderful man at some time in the near future. Please see Shelly-Dinan Funeral Home, Lansdale website at www.dinanfuneralhome.com for more updates.
Published in The Reporter from May 14 to May 15, 2020.