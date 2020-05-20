Nelson L. Moyer, 95, of Lansdale, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at St. Mary Center where he resided. He was the husband of the late Mildred Moyer. Born February 3, 1925, in Franconia, he was the son of the late Nelson and Emma (Landis) Moyer. He had been a member of Blooming Glen Mennonite Church, later becoming a member of Calvary Church, Souderton. Nelson began his working career as an excellent meat butcher. He then went onto driving truck for Farm Bureau and more recently retired from Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, as a groundskeeper. He also had worked part time for Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. Nelson volunteered at the Allentown State Hospital, The Roll and Stroll, and Indian Creek Foundation. He enjoyed nature and taking walks on the Perkiomenville Trail and Hawk Mountain. His survivors include two daughters, Patricia R. Hepler, Souderton, and Laura J. Miller (Dan), Harleysville; grandchildren, Gregory Hepler, Kaitlyn and Ian Miller. He is predeceased by his twin brother, Nevin, and brothers, Mahlon and Wellington Moyer; sisters Bessie Landes and Katie Moyer, and a baby Melissa Fellman. Private graveside services will be in Blooming Glen Mennonite Church Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. For those desiring, please, make a memorial contribution in Nelson’s name to help preserve the Perkiomen Trails . Make check payable to the “County of Montgomery” and mail to: 1 Plank Rd. Schwenksville 19473 Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, is handling arrangements.



