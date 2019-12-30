The Reporter Obituaries
|
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
Nicholas W. Aron Jr. Obituary
Nicholas W. Aron Jr, 88, died Christmas Day 2019 in the skilled care unit at Brittany Pointe Estates, Lansdale. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Nicholas W. and Florence Belvin Aron. He was the husband of 65 years of Neree Yearwood Aron. Mr. Aron graduated from Dobbins High School and Temple University, Philadelphia. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany during the Korean conflict. Mr. Aron worked most of his career as an administrator at Sperry Corporation’s Univac Division, which later became Unisys, retiring in 1989. He lived in Hatfield until moving to Brittany Pointe 10 years ago. He loved children and Christmas and was known for his generous and imaginative gifts. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Jo-ann Cybak of Lansdale; two daughters, Neree Aron-Sando (James) and Nina Pfeiffer (Stephen); a son, Nicholas W. Aron III (Christine); seven grandchildren: Sarah Cocchimiglio (Anthony), Alexander Sando, Stephen Ross Pfeiffer, Sean Pfeiffer (Sami), Gabby Pfeiffer, Tina Aron and Nicholas W. Aron; and seven great-grandchildren: Anthony “Bear,” Cristhian, Scarlett, Casey, Shane, Ilona and Ilania. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James, and a sister, Margaret Manikas. Services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., beginning with visitation at 10 a.m., at the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019
