|
|
Norman M. Hackman, 93, of Lansdale, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Halteman) Hackman, his wife of 70 years.
Mr. Hackman was employed with the Estate of George S. Snyder, Hatfield, for over 50 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Nina Landis (James) of East Greenville, Daryl Hackman (Barbara) of Perkasie, and Lorie Yoder (Calvin) of Lititz; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Katie Martin of Ohio, Naomi Alstein (David) of New Jersey, Pauline Nice of Souderton, and Eva Hershey of New Jersey.
Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Plains Mennonite Church, 50 W. Orvilla Rd, Hatfield, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the adjacent cemetery. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on July 28, 2019