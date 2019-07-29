The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Plains Mennonite Church
50 W. Orvilla Rd
Hatfield, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Plains Mennonite Church
50 W. Orvilla Rd
Hatfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Hackman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Hackman


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Hackman Obituary
Norman M. Hackman, 93, of Lansdale, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Halteman) Hackman, his wife of 70 years.
Mr. Hackman was employed with the Estate of George S. Snyder, Hatfield, for over 50 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Nina Landis (James) of East Greenville, Daryl Hackman (Barbara) of Perkasie, and Lorie Yoder (Calvin) of Lititz; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Katie Martin of Ohio, Naomi Alstein (David) of New Jersey, Pauline Nice of Souderton, and Eva Hershey of New Jersey.
Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Plains Mennonite Church, 50 W. Orvilla Rd, Hatfield, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the adjacent cemetery. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now