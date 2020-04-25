The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Robinson


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive Robinson Obituary
Olive M. “Dolly” Robinson, 100, of Lansdale, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Franklin M. Robinson, who passed away in 1993. Born October 24, 1919 in Elizabeth, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Anthony R. and Edna E. (Meyer) Berdanier. After her career as an Executive Secretary at Merck, she moved to PA in 1959 and raised her family in Ambler, attending St Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Maple Glen for 52 years. She then moved to Meadowood Retirement Community in 1994 where she lived happily for 26 years. She was deeply loved by her family and many friends, old and new. Her pleasant personality made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She loved playing cards, board and dice games and especially enjoyed going to the casino but you could find her at her happiest just sitting in the sun, particularly on Long Beach Island in NJ and Gregg Lake in NH. Survivors include a daughter, Betsy R. Landis (Gary) of Sellersville; four grandchildren, Glenn Reiss (Shelby), Christine Henderson (Michael), Steven Landis (Amanda), and Megan Buckman (Chris); six great- grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Robinson; three nephews; one niece; and many cousins. Olive was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy E. Robinson, and step-son, Donald F. Robinson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Olive’s name can be made to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, https://saintmattsec.org/giving/ Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -