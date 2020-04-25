|
Olive M. “Dolly” Robinson, 100, of Lansdale, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Franklin M. Robinson, who passed away in 1993. Born October 24, 1919 in Elizabeth, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Anthony R. and Edna E. (Meyer) Berdanier. After her career as an Executive Secretary at Merck, she moved to PA in 1959 and raised her family in Ambler, attending St Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Maple Glen for 52 years. She then moved to Meadowood Retirement Community in 1994 where she lived happily for 26 years. She was deeply loved by her family and many friends, old and new. Her pleasant personality made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She loved playing cards, board and dice games and especially enjoyed going to the casino but you could find her at her happiest just sitting in the sun, particularly on Long Beach Island in NJ and Gregg Lake in NH. Survivors include a daughter, Betsy R. Landis (Gary) of Sellersville; four grandchildren, Glenn Reiss (Shelby), Christine Henderson (Michael), Steven Landis (Amanda), and Megan Buckman (Chris); six great- grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Robinson; three nephews; one niece; and many cousins. Olive was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy E. Robinson, and step-son, Donald F. Robinson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Olive’s name can be made to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, https://saintmattsec.org/giving/ Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 27, 2020