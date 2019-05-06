|
|
Pamela Strahm, 92, of Audubon, PA passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul H. Strahm, who died in 2007. Born in London, England in 1927, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Katharina Schuman. She traveled the world, lived on three continents, and made and kept friends everywhere she went. She had a kind heart, a strong will, and an adventurous spirit. But above all, she was a great mom. Surviving Pam are her children, Wendy Strahm (Denis Landenbergue), of Burtigny, Switzerland; Richard Strahm (Ken Robinson), of Lansdale; and step-son Michael Strahm (Melanie), of Hull, MA, and their daughter Mia. She is survived by many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will be received Thursday, May 16 after 3:00 p.m. at the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave, Lansdale, PA 19446 with her memorial service beginning at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pam may be made in the form desired by friends. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on May 13, 2019