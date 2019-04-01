|
|
Patricia L. Beaver, 87, passed Mar. 28, 2019. Born Apr. 11, 1931 in Germantown to the late Lawrence A. and Teresa (DiAmico) Lane. Wife of the late Robert E. Beaver Sr. Predeceased by sons Ross and Robert Beaver Jr. Survived by son Randy (Donna); grandchildren Michelle (Darren) and Rocky (Michele); and 4 great grandchildren. All are invited to a visitation on Sat. Apr. 6 from 10-11am, and a service at 11am, both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington M.P., 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 2, 2019