The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk and Nice Funeral Home
80 Stenton Avenue
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
(610) 832-2064
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Beaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Beaver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Beaver Obituary
Patricia L. Beaver, 87, passed Mar. 28, 2019. Born Apr. 11, 1931 in Germantown to the late Lawrence A. and Teresa (DiAmico) Lane. Wife of the late Robert E. Beaver Sr. Predeceased by sons Ross and Robert Beaver Jr. Survived by son Randy (Donna); grandchildren Michelle (Darren) and Rocky (Michele); and 4 great grandchildren. All are invited to a visitation on Sat. Apr. 6 from 10-11am, and a service at 11am, both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington M.P., 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirk and Nice Funeral Home
Download Now